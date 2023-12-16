SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.44

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.43, with a volume of 8112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 575,274 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. David Kennon Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 553,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 335,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 94,364 shares during the period.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.