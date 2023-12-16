Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

