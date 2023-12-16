Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Update

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 170,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SII stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. 67,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,918. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $41.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $834.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

