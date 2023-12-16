Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Gap Down to $48.26

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.26, but opened at $47.25. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 113,528 shares changing hands.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,797,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,202,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,119,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 88,862 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

