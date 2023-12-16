Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Gap Down to $48.26

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.26, but opened at $47.25. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 113,528 shares changing hands.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,797,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,202,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,119,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 88,862 shares in the last quarter.
Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile
The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Uranium Miners ETF
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.