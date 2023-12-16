SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.84

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 37616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

