SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.84

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 37616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.
SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
