SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,040,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,458,432 shares.The stock last traded at $10.80 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

SSR Mining Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after buying an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,922,000 after buying an additional 1,575,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after buying an additional 198,752 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,644,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after buying an additional 111,218 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

