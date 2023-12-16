Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,887 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $98,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,466,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,507. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

