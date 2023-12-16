Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.92

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 1747393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,608,000 after buying an additional 942,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,478,000 after purchasing an additional 226,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

