Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,849.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,415.

Shares of TSE:SJ traded down C$1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$72.78. 528,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.28. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 1-year low of C$46.02 and a 1-year high of C$85.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.62. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of C$949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.8033999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJ shares. National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.86.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

