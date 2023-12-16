StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Down 16.5% in November

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.20. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

