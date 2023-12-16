Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stake Lessened by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,215 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure comprises 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.48% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $73,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $596,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.62. 570,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

