Steven D. Kesler Sells 1,719 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -219.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDP shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

