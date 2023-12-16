Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco Solar ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 26,307 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 303% compared to the average daily volume of 6,525 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,047,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

