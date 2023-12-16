Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Pfizer Call Options (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 147,935 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 14% compared to the typical daily volume of 130,138 call options.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

