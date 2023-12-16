Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,986 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,229 call options.

NYSE:LMND opened at $17.50 on Friday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Lemonade's revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.67.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

