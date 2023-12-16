StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
Shares of CLRO opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
