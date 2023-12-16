StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

