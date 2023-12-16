StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.63.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
