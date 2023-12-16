StockNews.com Downgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.36.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

