StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

