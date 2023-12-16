StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

