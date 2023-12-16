StockNews.com Lowers Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,490,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,128,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,832,000 after purchasing an additional 241,245 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

