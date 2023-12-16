StockNews.com Upgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBS
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,794,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,937,000 after buying an additional 1,388,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 482,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emergent BioSolutions
- How to Invest in Esports
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.