StockNews.com Upgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EBS stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,794,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,937,000 after buying an additional 1,388,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,478,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 482,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

