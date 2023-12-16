StockNews.com Upgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,626,000 after buying an additional 513,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after buying an additional 1,511,396 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after buying an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,564,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,819,000 after buying an additional 85,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after buying an additional 1,565,138 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

