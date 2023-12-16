StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Eric Parthemore Sells 2,140 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $145,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.10 million. Research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in StoneX Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

