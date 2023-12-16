StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Eric Parthemore Sells 2,140 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $145,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
StoneX Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.10 million. Research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StoneX Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.