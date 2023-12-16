Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

