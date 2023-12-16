Strid Group LLC Acquires 3,098 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strid Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned 0.74% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.88. 39,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

