Strid Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,191 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.08. 2,886,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,718. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $167.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

