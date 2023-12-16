Strid Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 15.2% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $72,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.52. 2,763,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,001. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.