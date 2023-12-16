Strid Group LLC Has $23.70 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Strid Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.0% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,128,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

