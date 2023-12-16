Strid Group LLC Has $3.59 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Strid Group LLC reduced its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. InterDigital comprises 0.7% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of InterDigital worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,532 shares of company stock valued at $385,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,134. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

