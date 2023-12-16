Strid Group LLC Has $575,000 Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Strid Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises 0.1% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,923,710. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,746,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,698. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

