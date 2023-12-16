Strid Group LLC Purchases 6,933 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 25.5% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.55% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $122,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,644. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.