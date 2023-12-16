Strid Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Strid Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,385,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,919,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,708,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the period.

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 1,322,253 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

