Strid Group LLC Sells 12,495 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Strid Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,753,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 610,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

