Strid Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,326,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Universal Display by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,850,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Display by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,103,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after buying an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OLED stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $185.13. 604,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $189.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.11.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

Get Our Latest Report on OLED

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.