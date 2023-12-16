Strid Group LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strid Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.21. 308,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,648. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

