Strid Group LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF comprises 2.0% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,593. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.