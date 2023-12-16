Strid Group LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Strid Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 1,637,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

