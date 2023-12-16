Strid Group LLC Sells 5,824 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Strid Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,382,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 109,537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 154.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 415.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,299 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DWAS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. 33,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,610. The stock has a market cap of $744.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

