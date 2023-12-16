Strid Group LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Strid Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,971. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In related news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

