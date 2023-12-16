Strid Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strid Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.31. 4,298,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,772. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $236.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

