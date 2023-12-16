Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $10.13

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $9.83. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 158,960 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

