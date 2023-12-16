Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.24.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$41.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.04. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.2427035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

