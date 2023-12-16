SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.50. SunPower shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 2,604,235 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

SunPower Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

