Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $14.96

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $16.25. Sunrun shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 8,878,915 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

Sunrun Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $265,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

