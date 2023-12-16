Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Gap Up to $10.47

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $11.13. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 289,911 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after buying an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,321,934 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,550,000 after buying an additional 280,067 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

