Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 3.8%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 95,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 340,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGHC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Super Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Super Group by 733.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

