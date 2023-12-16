Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

