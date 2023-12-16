Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,500 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 1,817,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.1 days.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

SUUIF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.30. 126,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,134. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

