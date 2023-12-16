Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Surge Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Surge Energy stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.17 and a 1-year high of C$9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.20.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.8402948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.72.

Get Our Latest Report on SGY

Insider Transactions at Surge Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.