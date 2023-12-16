Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Surge Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Surge Energy stock opened at C$6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$641.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.17 and a 1-year high of C$9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.20.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.8402948 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
